BLOOMINGTON (Ill.) — Easterseals Central Illinois held their Bloomington 5k run and walk at Tipton Park Saturday Morning.

Partnered with Illinois State University and its service fraternities, the run had hundreds of runners participating in a one-mile walk or 3-mile run.

The run kicked off Easterseals community rally week. They’re hoping to raise $300,000 dollars this week

“Today we are featuring our one-mile walk and our 5k run, we have over 150 participants this year which is up from last year very exciting to have this race in its second year draw in additional people so that’s awesome,” said Easterseals Community Vice President Amber Gruenloh.

This year’s theme for Easterseals community rally week is superheroes.