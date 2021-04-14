Easterseals Central Illinois hosting a hybrid inclusive, family-friendly fundraising event

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In an effort to be 100% included, 100% empowered, Easterseals Central Illinois is hosting its inclusive and family-friendly Run.Walk.Roll, which kicks off Saturday, April 17.

The nonprofit organization hopes central Illinoisans will take part in its hybrid event. On Saturday, April 17 at 8 a.m. runners and walkers will put their shoes, strollers, or wheelchairs to the pavement in the Levee District. Racers can also participate virtually anytime during the weeklong Easterseals Community Rally celebration between Saturday, April 17, and Saturday, April 24.

Those running the 5K will be able to submit their results to RaceRoster. All participants are encouraged to join the conversation on social media and share their virtual run using the #Rally4Easterseals and tagging Easterseals Central Illinois. On Sat. April 17, Run Walk Roll will start at 8 a.m. outside of Jersey Mike’s in the Levee District.

Easterseals said, “for every hour of specialized pediatric therapy Easterseals provides, a $77 gap in

funding is created. By participating in the race, members of our community will be directly

supporting the children and families at Easterseals through their registration, filling that gap in

funding and ensuring that children in our community with developmental delays, disabilities and

other special needs are able to receive the services they need.”

The 5K is $35 for adults and $25 for ages 4-18, and the 1-Mile Walk is $20 for all. Children age 3 and younger can participate in the walk for free. All proceeds from this event will go to benefit the children served by Easterseals Central Illinois.

Registration is open now through Saturday, April 24.

The Easterseals Community Rally is a celebration of Easterseals families and an invitation

to the Central Illinois community to join in the vision of inclusion and empowerment,

combining Run.Walk.Roll, the Easterseals Telethon, and the Easterseals Hero Walk into one

community celebration. For more information, visit www.esci.link/communityrally