BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Easterseals Central Illinois closed out its week-long rally in Bloomington at Tipton Park, Saturday.

Community Vice President of Easterseals, Amber Grueloh said they serve about 40 counties in total throughout Central Illinois.

“Our headquarters is obviously in Peoria however we do have a large contingent here of clients and families as well that we service in Bloomington. So it’s important to have a presence in both of the major communities,” said Grueloh.

Grueloh said one of the reasons for the rally is to celebrate their clients’ milestones, such as Kyli.

“Kyli, one of our ambassador kiddos today, her parents credit Easterseals Central Illinois with helping her to walk at this point,” said Grueloh.

Kyli’s dad, Jeremi Vandyke said the organization has been providing services for his 6-year-old daughter who suffers from cerebral palsy for about five years.

“They have been a tremendous influence in Kylie’s life, they’ve helped shape who she is today and because of that has shaped our family as well,” said Vandyke.

President of Illinois State University, Terri Goss-Kinzy said she was invited to learn about the organization and was not disappointed.

“I did not know as much about Easterseals as I do now and once you get to know the organization, you realize what a difference they make in the lives of these families,” said Goss-Kinzy.

Vandyke said it only takes one event to see why people should get involved and donate.

“I just encourage those people to get active one time and they’ll fall in love with the children and what we do here at Easterseals.” said Vandyke.

