Easterseals creates ALEX program to assist children with cerebral visual impairment

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) – Easterseals Central Illinois has launched a new program to help individuals with a condition that affects vision.

Cerebral visual impairment or CVI is one of the leading causes of visual impairment in the U.S., according to Easterseals.

After years of preparation, in October of 2020, the organization started its ALEX program to provide resources to those with the condition.

The program is named after Alex Camacho, a Morton resident who was diagnosed with CVI in 2008.

Mindy Ely, Research and Development Lead for Easterseals says the ALEX program allows the organization to assess children with CVI, host training, and raise awareness about the impairment.

“We are hoping to raise community awareness, to meet family needs in our community and beyond, those families that have kids with cerebral visual impairment, and then also to support schools so they can serve their children in the best way possible,” Ely said.

With the proper accommodations and rehab, Easterseals staff say children with CVI can learn to use their vision more effectively.