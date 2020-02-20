Easterseals is giving a Twin Cities elementary student an appetite to try new things

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Many children are picky eaters, but if it gets to the point where your child is not getting all the nutrition they need, don’t quickly brush it off as a phase.

Cece Garrison, a Twin Cities elementary student, was struggling with eating, specifically foods she was not used to. Puzzled by the situation, her mother Jamie was trying to determine why her daughter was not open to trying new foods.

“When she started eating, we started to notice that she wasn’t enjoying food very much or like we would have expected her to,” said Jamie. “As she got older, I talked to my co-workers about it. Veronica caught wind that she was having some trouble with sensory processing.”

Cece was having trouble eating food, not because she couldn’t chew, but because she didn’t like foods like vegetables. The problem meant she wasn’t getting the nutrients she needed.

“When I first brought her here, I could count how many foods she would eat, or that she would accept,” said Jamie.

Upon arriving the Easterseals staff assessed the problem and decided Cece needed to undergo SOS Therapy. Sequential Oral Sensory, or SOS, is a type of feeding therapy that uses a systematic approach to address both the sensory processing, and the oral motor skills a child needs to eat a wide variety of food groups and textures.

Initially Jamie didn’t think Cece needed this kind of treatment, but after seeing major results she’s urging other parents in her shoes to give Easterseals a closer look.

“If you are worried about it, just getting that initial evaluation, or talking to someone, can really put your mind at ease,” said Jamie.



Now that Cece’s plate is full of different types of foods, she wants others, her age, to know that it’s important to give everything a chance.