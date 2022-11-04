PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Easternseals of Central Illinois held its 32nd Annual Tribute Dinner Friday night at the Peoria Civic Center. It is a nonprofit that offers resources to children with developmental delays, disabilities and other special needs.

This year’s tribute honorees were Steve and Morene Thompson. Steve served as president and CEO for 42 years. He announced his retirement earlier this year.

At the dinner, it was announced that the Easterseals building will be named after Steve and Morene Thompson.

“They are just amazing people. And community-minded. They love Peoria, they love the community and they love what they do. And they’re passionate about what they do and that’s why they’re so successful,” said John Bearce, chairman of the dinner.

To find out how you can help Eastern Seals of Central Illinois visit www.easternseals.com/ci.