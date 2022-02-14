PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In preparation for its week-long community rally in April, Easterseals officials toured the Peoria facility and shared the work of Easterseals Central Illinois.

Big changes and upgrades are coming to life with the Centennial Campaign, with investments totaling $11.5 million.

“What really made it special was having some of our own Easterseals ambassadors, one of whom is a current Bradley student,” said Easterseals CEO and Owner Steve Thompson. “We are upgrading our facilities, expanding our treatment therapy spaces, and doing things that really position Easterseals as best in class facilities, best in class programs.”

Bradley University President Stephen Standifird toured the Peoria facility Thursday morning.

“Two things that we saw today that I guess I knew existed but was really neat to see in person was the physical therapy pool and the ability that they can ramp in and really create that opportunity for a multitude of individuals,” Standifird said.

Some of those therapists include Bradley University alumni.

“[It is] a pipeline for them to engage in internships and volunteer experiences and really just do the things that community comes together to do,” Thompson said.

Construction in the Peoria location is set to wrap up by the end of February.

“All the things we do at Easterseals are really designed to help each child reach their full potential,” Thompson said.