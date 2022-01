PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An area agency that provides services to children with disabilities is postponing its annual fundraiser due to rising COVID-19 cases.

The Black and Blue Ball is one of Easterseals Central Illinois‘ largest fundraisers of the year. Attendees wear black ties and blue jeans, all to raise awareness and money for the organization. Last year, it was virtual.

The new date is Friday, June 3 at the Peoria Civic Center. Tickets can be purchased here.