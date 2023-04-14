EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Easterseals Run, Walk & Rally will be held in East Peoria’s Levee District and Tipton Park in Bloomington Saturday morning.

According to co-chair Amy Braet, the 5K celebrates every participant — no matter how or when they cross the finish line.

“It’s an amazing event the children and families; just to see everyone coming together — to really rally around the children of Easterseals,” Braet says. “And all that they have accomplished, all that Easterseals does help them reach their full potential.”



Braet says the 5K benefits Easterseals Central Illinois, with all the funds staying right here to benefit children with disabilities.

There is still time to register, go to eastersealsci.com or Saturday morning at the race.