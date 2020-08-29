Easterseals virtually hosts the 14th Annual Passage to India

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Easterseals streamed the 14th annual Passage to India at 7 p.m. Friday.

This year’s theme is “A cultural feast from home,” which allowed participants to experience the colors, flavors, and sounds of India virtually from the comfort of home.

Participants were able to listen to classical Indian music played by artists from New York City, Los Angeles, and Central Illinois.

100% of the money raised during the event will benefit Easterseals children and families in central Illinois.

Passage to India event Co-chair Chris Chadwick said their need for donations is greater than its ever been.

“We do this, so we can serve children, the need is always great, the need right now is greater than it has ever been, so please dig deep, please support us and please help us provide more services for more children in central Illinois,” Chadwick said.

Anyone who wants to donate can find more information on Easterseals website.

