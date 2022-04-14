BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Eastland Mall in Bloomington will be a new early voting location, after approval from the McLean County Board.

At Wednesday’s meeting, the board approved a lease with the mall to help with early voting location needs.

McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael said the space will be shared with the City of Bloomington Board of Elections.

This means Bloomington residents, and all other McLean County residents, can vote early at Eastland starting May 19.

Michael said this year, they’re also mandated to have a voter center at Eastland Mall on election day.

“So anybody in the county, Bloomington included, can vote at the mall on election day as well, so you can go to your polling place, or, if you’re closer to the mall, you can come into the mall and register to vote and vote,” said Michael.

The board also approved a starting wage increase for licensed practical nurses at the McLean County Nursing Home.

They also approved a purchasing agreement with Axon Enterprise, Inc. for body-worn cameras for the McLean County Sheriff’s Department.