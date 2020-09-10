Eastlight Theatre to end remainder of season

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local performing arts theater is canceling the rest of their productions for the season, officials said.

In a Facebook post, the group pointed to rising costs associated with producing outdoor shows.

Eastlight Theatre stated that they hope to produce the 30th Anniversary of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in December, but cannot commit 100% due to COVID-19 policies potentially changing.

Season Ticket holders will soon receive information on how to get a refund for your season tickets.

Anyone who wants to learn more or donate to Eastlight Theater can visit their website.

