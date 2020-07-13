EBT now available for online shopping at Peoria Hy-Vee, free delivery for Taft, Harrison homes for limited time

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A free delivery service between a Peoria grocer and Taft and Harrison Homes begins this week. Peoria’s Hy-Vee on Sheridan and Peoria Grown, a nonprofit organization that works to give everyone access to affordable healthy foods, is behind the initiative.

Hy-Vee is also now accepting EBT cards for online orders.

This will give access to all the families who really do not have reliable transportation to get to the nearest grocery store…now they have someone who can deliver it right to their doorsteps. This is huge. We know that this is not going to solve all the problems, but this is one step in the right direction as far as we are concerned. We know that this is one simple solution that we can try to help some of these families right now. Julie Eliathamby, Executive Director | Peoria Grown

The grocery store offering free delivery to the two homes on Tuesdays and Thursdays for a limited time. It’s available from July 16 – August 13.

Taft Homes will receive deliveries:

Tuesdays: 5 – 6:30 p.m.

Thursdays: 9:30 -11 a.m.

Harrison Homes will receive delivers:

Tuesdays: 9:30 – 11 a.m.

Thursdays: 5 – 6:30 p.m.

More about Peoria Grown ​

Peoria Grown’s mission is to address food insecurity issues through improved coordination of resources; access to affordable, healthy food with an emphasis on fresh produce; and education on nutrition and making healthy food choices. Our goal is to support existing efforts by partnering with Peoria’s food banks, pantries, community gardens, and grocery stores to provide solutions to these challenges.

More about Hy-Vee, Inc.

It’s an employee-owned corporation operating more than 265 retail stores across eight Midwestern states with sales of $10 billion annually. The supermarket chain is synonymous with quality, variety, convenience, healthy lifestyles, culinary expertise, and superior customer service. Hy-Vee ranks in the Top 10 Most Trusted Brands and has been named one of America’s Top 5 favorite grocery stores. The company’s more than 80,000 employees provide “A Helpful Smile in Every Aisle” to customers every day. For additional information, visit www.hy-vee.com.

