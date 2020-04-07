ECC director says be honest with dispachers, emergency calls

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department made a Facebook post urging people who make emergency 911 calls to be honest about the their health and the health of all those living in the home.

David Tuttle, director of the Emergency Communications Center, said some callers in other cities with hold information hoping that an amublance would get to them faster, adding that callers would omit details about their flu-like symptoms.

Tuttle said the same issue can happen here. “There may have been a few cases where the caller may not have necessarily told us or been truthful about the flu-symptoms the patient or the family member,” he said.

Dispatchers ask callers questions regarding their current health conditions such as if they are experiencing coughing, shortness of breath, a fever and or chills.

Tuttle said the answers to these questions determine whether dispatcher sends a normal emergency or flu response.

“If calls for service increase and the number of patients increase in the Peoria-Area the concern is that we want to make sure that the callers anytime they call 911 are truthful, answer the dispatchers questions so we can send the right help at the right time,” Tuttle said.

He said all first-responders are working for the same common goal, which is to provide the best service to the public in their time of need.

The Peoria Fire Department’s Facebook post said relaying this information will not delay response, but it will help responders stay protected so they can protect you.