Economic development project on Western Avenue moves forward

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Those who frequently drive on Western Avenue should be prepared for a change in traffic for the next two years because the street is getting a long-overdue makeover.

Monday, March 1, crews began working on a$12 million project that will make roads inclusive, accommodating pedestrians and drivers.

The four-lane street will go from four to three lanes, including a bike lane.

Councilwoman Denise Moore has been working on this project for over a year. She explains there is a dual purpose for this project and a temporary inconvenience is worth a bigger end goal.

“It has to be pedestrian-friendly first. So it’s going to slow down the traffic. But its primary purpose is that the road hasn’t been revitalized in more than 35 years,” Moore said.

She said new and safer roads should bring new businesses to the area.

Albert Couri, the owner of Western Meat Market, said he is excited for the project- just not the construction.

“I don’t know how it’s going to affect me when the streets closed. That’s my concern. More construction and more improvement in the area will look better, [and] I hope we get more business in here,” he said.

A public works spokesperson said during construction times, drivers will not be able to park on Western Avenue or some residential areas.

After the completion of the reconstruction, there will be green space like benches and pedestrian lighting making it safer for neighbors.