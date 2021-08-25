Economic leaders hope return of Bloomington Gold attracts future events, businesses

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The return of the Bloomington Gold Corvette Show looks to brings thousands of visitors to the Twin Cities.

With the influx of visitors, more money will be spent locally, with officials estimating the event brings in at least $1 million in revenue.

The event is estimated to bring nearly 15,000 visitors on top of the more than 100,000 people already living in Bloomington and Normal. CEO of the McLean County Chamber of Commerce said it’s expected to have profound economic impacts on businesses.

The event started in Bloomington back in the 70s but has since been held all over the nation with many guests coming from overseas.

“It’s a great opportunity for exposure nationally or even internationally about this kind of event,” Moore said.

Patrick Hoban, CEO of Bloomington Normal Economic Development Council, said with a large event like this one, people will be spending their money at shops, restaurants, and hotels, all industries hit the hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is definitely a nice shot in the arm for our tourism department here because there wasn’t a lot of people getting out and about to stay in hotels, outside of workers here. This’ll be a nice injection of money back into the economy,” Hoban said.

Hoban said the more events coming to town(s), the better for attracting new businesses to the area.

“When it comes to quality of life and quality of place, events really do juice up our quality of life so we love to see more in the area,” Hoban said.

Moore said it’s not just the Twin Cities specifically that will benefit. Even smaller communities in the county will see an excess of people spending money in their towns.

“There’s already discussion about a parade or drive in communities throughout McLean County. A lot of them have great opportunities that have new establishments, whether they be bars, restaurants, parks or places for people to visit, see, do,” Moore said.

Both Moore and Hoban said they hope with this announcement other events will be attracted to the area as well.

The Bloomington Gold Corvette Show takes place June 10 and 11 of 2022 on the campus of Illinois State University.