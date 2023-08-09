DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD)– A very famous werewolf is in town, and he brought some cool stuff with him too.

Butch Patrick, who played Eddie Munster in the iconic 1960s TV show “The Munsters” stopped by the Wheels O’ Time Museum in Dunlap on Wednesday.

He brought along his infamous “Dragula” vehicle featured in the show, along with his “Eddie Chopper” motorcycle.

Patrick was at the museum to meet fans and sign autographs where they were also able to see the Dragula drag strip car and the motorcycle up close.

He said he was happy he was able to stop by and bring his car and motorcycle to such a special museum in Central Illinois.

“If you like cars like I do it’s great. I’ve been in so many museums, this is really a good one too. I was very happy to drop in here it happened to be on the way so it was sorta meant to be,” he said.

Added Patrick: “It just really adds a dimension, the part of Americana, the road trip, the classic tv shows from the ’60s and ’50s and everything. It just kind of makes it a fun package for people to come out and see somebody from the show they love with the car married up to make it an event.”

Patrick is headed next to Geneseo where he used to live. The town is honoring him with a plaque later this week.