METAMORA Ill. (WMBD) — Nine Metamora Township seniors were a part of the first Educators’ Rising signing day.

The event celebrates students who decided to further their education by becoming a teacher. Many of the students were recognized in the senior awards prior to the signing celebration.

Ben Wallace signed on to Illinois State University’s teaching program and hopes to become a high school math teacher.

“I had a teacher, my sophomore English teacher who showed a lot of care to the students and being in relationships and helping them personally grow not only as a student but a person. That’s the person I want to be, to be able to help the kids that come here that don’t like learning and just let them know, I’m here for them,” said Wallace.

Educators Rising is a national organization dedicated to helping future educators.