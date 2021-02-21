Edward Guerra Kodatt chosen as Mike Madigan’s successor for Illinois 22nd district representative

CHICAGO, Ill. (WMBD) — On Sunday, leaders voting for 26-year-old Edward Guerra Kodatt as former Illinois Speaker of the House Mike Madigan’s replacement for the 22nd district. It’s after Madigan resigned on Thursday.

Kodatt is a lifelong member of the district and an Eastern Illinois University alum who has worked under Madigan.

He says his previous work in the community will help him be successful in the role.

“I’ve seen first hand the impact that I can have on this community, my life has always been here on the southwest side, and I wanna continue my work on behalf of those in this community, by serving in the general assembly as a new generation steps up to lead us into the future,” said Kodatt.

Madigan held a weighted 56% vote in the process of choosing the next 22nd district representative. He remains the chairman of the Illinois Democratic Party.