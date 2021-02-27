Edwards girl raising money for charity with ‘Piper’s Perfect Pops’

EDWARDS, Ill. (WMBD) — It all started with wanting to help the polar bears.

Eleven-year-old Piper Waltrip and her mom Stephanie were baking cake pops over the holidays when Piper thought she could use her talent for baking to help.

“I saw pictures of the climate changing and how the polar bears were like– the ice was melting. And I just– it made me very sad,” said Piper. “I thought it would be a good idea to sell them and give it to the polar bears.”

The Waltrips started “Piper’s Perfect Pops,” and made more than $900 for the World Wildlife Foundation ahead of Valentine’s Day.

All proceeds, cost aside, are donated to charity.

“When she saw what she was capable of doing for the polar bears, she thought, we need to do this every holiday, and focus on a different charity,” Stephanie Waltrip said.

Now, ahead of Easter, the Waltrips are hard at work in the kitchen again. This time, the proceeds will go toward the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Peoria.

“What we’re going to probably use the money for is for our backpack program. Which every weekend we give kids … a backpack full of food [to] get them through the weekend.”

Stephanie said she had no idea how successful “Piper’s Perfect Pops” would turn out to be.

“It’s nice to see her kindness expand. She’s a good kid. She’s got a really big heart. She loves animals; she loves, loves people. She’s the first person to stick up for somebody that doesn’t have a voice,” she said.

The Waltrips said it can be stressful to keep up with orders, but they love to bake together every day.

Orders can be placed on the Piper’s Perfect Pop’s Facebook page.