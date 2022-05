PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As the Peoria Fire Department continues to put out the flames at the BioUrja plant, fog Thursday morning could delay those efforts.

Interim Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger said the department is still at the plant as of 6 a.m., looking to begin the foam mitigation process again.

Demolition equipment will begin to arrive on Thursday and throughout the weekend as efforts gear up to start on Monday, May 30.

This is a developing story.