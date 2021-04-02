Egg My Yard Fundraiser supports moms’ mental health this Easter

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Healing Hearts Counseling staff prepare to play Easter Bunny, stuffing bags with candy-filled eggs that will be hidden in yards across the Tri-County area the night before Easter, April, 3.

The Peoria counseling center’s second Climb Out of Darkness “Egg My Yard” fundraiser provides funds for mental health services for mothers.

Melissa Millinger, a certified perinatal mental health counselor, said this 120 families purchase packages, and they will be delivering about five thousand Easter eggs to homes in three counties.

“It relieves stress from families during the holidays,” said Millinger. “To be able to give a fun, safe, event to a family and do it by supporting our cause is such a wonderful way to give back.”

Millinger says Healing Hearts is one of the only offices in the area that specializes in perinatal and postpartum mental health. She says these fundraisers are important for expanding mental health services and awareness across the area.

“Our goal for Climb Out of the Darkness for 2021 is that we continue to provide support and education to the community,” Millinger said. “This is one that should never surprise a mom or a family that this may happen, so we really want the education to get out there, from provider to the families, to the moms.”

Millinger says 75 percent of the money raised will go towards local services and families.

To find out more about Healing Hearts Counseling and future fundraiser, visit their website.