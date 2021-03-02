Eggcellent Cafe coming to East Peoria’s Levee District in April

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A locally owned breakfast and lunch cafe is coming to the Levee District.

Eggcellent Café is slated to open in a 2,400 square foot space in April, according to Sean Garrett, President of Acquisitions at Cullinan Properties, the developer filling the shopping center. It will be adjacent to Guilty Pleasures Cupcake Bakery and Sola Salon Studios, across from McDonald’s.

The cafe is owned by husband and wife duo Tim and Besa Halili. In Cullinan’s press release, Tim Halili said they “don’t believe in frozen food and don’t even have a freezer” in the kitchen.

Garrett said Eggcellent Cafe serves a breakfast and lunch niche that’s “currently not met in the market,” and rounds out the national and local tenants in the shopping center.

“A lot of folks in Peoria and East Peoria know it’s tough to find a place for Sunday brunch, for grabbing a Bloody Mary or mimosa and a nice meal,” he said.

With the opening of Eggcellent Cafe and previously announced Slumberland, Garrett said the Levee District will be more than 90% occupied, despite the pandemic.

“It’s just a testament to the strength of the center as well as the East Peoria market, that even though there’s the coronavirus pandemic going on, there’s still businesses that want to open and join the lineup at the Levee District,” he said.