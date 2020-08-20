Ten more Illinois Wesleyan University students test positive for COVID-19

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — 10 more students at Illinois Wesleyan University (IWU) tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday.

Nine of the new cases are related to Wednesday’s update about an outbreak at an off-campus party.

The private university confirmed that an outbreak occurred as a consequence of an off-campus social gathering where no one was social distancing or consistently wearing their face masks.

The students initially tested negative for the virus when they originally arrived on campus, meaning they contracted the virus after baseline tests were administered.

This brings the total number of IWU students who tested positive for the virus by community spread to 19, and their total number of confirmed cases to 29.

IWU conducted 1,500 tests so far, with a positivity rate of 1.93%.

The McLean County Health Department is working with Arnold Health Service to begin contact tracing protocols, officials said. Illinois Wesleyan Physical Plant workers will conduct additional deep cleaning and disinfecting of on-campus spaces occupied by students who received positive test results.

Students who test positive will return home or stay off campus to isolate.

Ongoing surveillance testing will still be conducted on campus throughout the fall semester. Each week, 5-10% of the entire student body will be retested to monitor the potential emergence of positive COVID-19 cases on campus.

