Eight Peoria seniors receive scholarships to Bradley University

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Eight Peoria students received a full-ride scholarship to Bradley University on Tuesday, March 23.

It’s a part of Bradley’s Hometown Scholars Program that started in 2020. For the second year, students from Peoria’s four public high schools were awarded full-tuition scholarships.

Bradley President Stephen Standifird said the program helps students attend college while staying local.

“It creates an outstanding opportunity for some of our outstanding local students to stay home to be part of this community and to continue to be part of this community. We do think it’s going to have a huge impact and it’s something we’re really excited to be able to do,” said Standifird.

He said it’s exciting to get to recognize students in Peoria.

“It’s been kind of rough with the past year being online and stuff. It’s been difficult to keep up motivation, but I’m glad that I was able to because it’s paying off,” said Richwoods High School recipient Daniela Gomez Flores.

Gomez Flores said the scholarship is going to pay for more than she expected.

“It was very surprising because I was aware that I was going to get full tuition for the first year that I’m at Bradley, but I was not aware that I was going to get the four years. So that’s pretty meaningful to me because it’s a lot of money,” said Gomez Flores.

The full list of scholarship recipients include: