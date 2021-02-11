Eight teens arrested for mob action and battery in connection to fight at Elevate in Peoria

PEORIA Ill.- Peoria Police reported Thursday, eight teens have been arrested for mob action and battery in connection to the large brawl that happened inside Elevate Trampoline Park in Peoria over the weekend.

Peoria Police say the arrested teens ranged from 13 to 16 years old. All eight juvenile suspects have been transported to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.

Due to the age of the suspects, Peoria Police say no further information will be released. The fight remains under investigation.

Earlier this week, Elevate Trampoline Park announced teen nights have been canceled at all Illinois locations because of the fight.