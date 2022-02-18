EL PASO, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — A local coffee shop in El Paso offered free breakfast Friday to anyone displaced by the pileup on I-39.

Brandi Montalbano, owner of Java Café, said she and her husband also own an Airbnb in El Paso, and connected with local law enforcement to house a family for the night. She said others affected by the crash also stayed at the local library.

Not wanting people to worry about where they’d get a meal in the morning, she decided to put the word out that Java Café would offer free breakfast to anyone who was stranded in El Paso after the pileup.

“We try to support the community, you know our school districts, organizations around town, always, so whether that community is people who live here, or people who are stranded here, it’s still our family, so we’re gonna take care of anybody,” said Montalbano.

She said many people took advantage of the offer, and added, many local community members wanted to help as well.

“The community, you know obviously kind of heard about it, and this morning all of our regulars that come in, they were dropping an extra 20 here, and extra 40 here, just to make sure that everybody was well fed and taken care of, so it was a really really sweet thing,” said Montalbano.

She also gave credit to the first responders and community members who worked to assist all affected by the pileup.