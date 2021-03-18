El Paso-Gridley Junior High students donating food to local families

EL PASO, Ill. (WMBD) — The El Paso-Gridley community is rallying behind families in need Thursday, March, 18.

For the last two weeks, students at El Paso-Gridley Junior High School held a food drive to benefit 17 local families. Alexandria Jordal, the school’s eighth-grade social studies teacher said the school’s 340 students pitched in to donate nearly 5,000 food items.

“We had an original goal of 1,000 items to be donated and knocked that goal out of the park with 4,848 items, so we crushed our goal,” Jordal said.

Thursday afternoon the school’s cheerleading team and two teachers organized the donated food and loaded it on the bus.

“As teachers, we hear about needs from students all the time,” Jordal said. “So just knowing that we care about our students. And the teachers here truly do care. So, after hearing about those needs, we were really passionate about helping those families.”

The food will be delivered to the 17 families Friday afternoon. Jordal said the food should last the families until the end of the school year. These same families will get a second load in May that should last them through the summer.

Jordal said this is their second year helping community families in need.