El Paso Gridley school district to hold referendum on taxes, new junior high

GRIDLEY, Ill. — The El Paso Gridley (EPG) school district is holding a referendum information night Tuesday on whether to build a new junior high school at the current tax rate, or bring the current facility up to code at the current tax rate.

This session will be less than a one-hour explanation of what is on the ballot, what a “yes vote” means, and what a “no vote” means. Childcare will be provided for fourth graders and younger by EPG teachers.

It will be from 6-7 p.m. at Jefferson Park Elementary School.

Some members of the Board of Education and some administrators will be available for individual conversations after the presentation.

The school is currently not ADA compliant. 

The referendum will be on March 17.

