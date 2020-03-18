Closings
El Paso Gridley votes to build a new school

EL PASO, Ill. (WMBD) — The votes are in and El Paso Gridley neighbors voted to build a new school.

Voters had two options, either make renovations to meet code or build a new school. On Tuesday, 83% of voters want a new school built. Superintendent Brian Kurz said this option will not raise taxes.

“We can borrow $6-8 million to fix things up to heath/life safety code, or we could spend $15-20 million and build a new junior high,” said Kurz. “Either way, the tax rate will be the same.”

The school is currently not ADA compliant.

