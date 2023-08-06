EL PASO, Ill. (WMBD) — The El Paso Police Department said a man was arrested as a result of a sting operation Saturday evening.

Orville Foutch, 51, who took a train from St. Louis, had arranged to meet two girls aged 15 and 16 in El Paso.

The police said he took the train to Bloomington and then Ubered to a Super 8 motel in El Paso, where he was met by El Paso officers and Woodford County deputies.

Foutch was charged with two counts of indecent solicitation of a minor, traveling to meet a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor, grooming of a minor, distribution of harmful materials to a minor, and child pornography.

The police also said there were not any minors in danger or involved with the sting operation.