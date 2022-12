PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A woman is dead after being struck by a car in front of the Peoria Civic Center on Wednesday night around 6p.m.

SW Jefferson Ave. between Fulton St. and Liberty St. is shut down.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says the elderly woman was crossing the street going to the civic center. It is still under investigation.

Bradley’s men’s basketball team is playing Northern Iowa tonight at the Peoria Civic Center.