Elderly woman falls asleep at the wheel, crashes into CVS Pharmacy on War Memorial

PEORIA Ill.- An elderly woman fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into another vehicle and then into a building in Peoria Thursday night.

Sometime after 7 p.m. Peoria Police responded to a car crash happening on War Memorial and North Pear Tree Lane.

According to a Peoria Police Sergeant on scene, the elderly woman fell asleep at the wheel, hit another vehicle, and then hit the pillar of the CVS Pharmacy building on War Memorial.

The elderly woman and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to a local hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.