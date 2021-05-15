Elected officials donate flowers to Tazewell County courthouse

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Tazewell County elected officials donated 4 large planters to the Tazewell County Courthouse Saturday.

For the third year in a row, Presiding Judge of Tazewell County Paul Gilfillan, Tazewell County Clerk John C. Ackerman, and Tazewell County Treasurer Mary Burress joined together to donate and plant tropical flowers into the planters at the entrances to the courthouse.

According to a press release from John Ackerman, they joined together to beautify the historical landmark and to enhance the appearance of the facility for all Tazewell County employees and residents.

This year’s donation featured 2 large 8′ fishtail clump palm trees and multiple tropical hibiscus flowers.

The donation cost $1,200. Ackerman stated that no taxpayer revenue was utilized to purchase or plant the flowers.