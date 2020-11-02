Election commission officials remind voters of rights, some inmates can cast ballots

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Election commissions in Central Illinois remind voters of rules ahead of election day.

It is not too late to vote in Peoria and Tazewell County. On Monday, you can vote early until 7 p.m.

On Tuesday, the polls open at 8 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Before heading out to vote, there are a few things election leaders urge you to keep in mind.

Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman said all polling locations in the state are election-free zones.

“There is no electioneering at the polling locations that begins 100 feet from the entrance to the facility,” Ackerman said.

Ackerman said that includes mentioning or promoting a candidate near the polls and wearing paraphernalia.

Peoria County Election Commission Executive Director Thomas Bride said he is more concerned about electioneering this year than he has been in the past.

“It seems to be a little bit of a fashion statement and just understand that you can’t wear anything with a candidate’s name or a slogan on it,” Bride said.

Community leaders like Helen King with the NAACP Peoria Branch said voters must know their rights.

“A lot of people think inmates can’t vote, but if they haven’t been convicted or just waiting on their trail they can register and vote, but a lot of them don’t even know they can do that when they’re released,” King said.

Bride said no matter your history, you can register and vote in Illinois. He said a felony does not disenfranchise you.

Masks are encouraged at the polls, but both Bride and Ackerman said they will not turn you away if you choose not to wear one.

“We encourage everyone to wear a mask and socially distance, but we can’t mandate that,” Ackerman said.

However, if you forget your mask at home, Ackerman said masks will be available at the polls in Tazewell County.

If you are in quarantine because you have been diagnosed with or exposed to COVID-19, county election leaders said they are prepared to help.

“Everyone has the right to vote if something like that has taken place we will work with you to find away to give you the opportunity to vote,” Ackerman said.

Contact the Tazewell County Clerk & Recorder’s office or the Peoria County Election Commission Office for further instruction on how to proceed with the voting process if you are quarantined.

Leaders recommend you call immediately and do not wait until the last minute.

