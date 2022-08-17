PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Wednesday, Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman signed a six-year election equipment contract while saving $750,000 for taxpayers.

Ackerman signed the contract with Tremont-based Liberty Systems. He said Tazewell County is the only county in Illinois to work with a local vendor.

“I think it really provides the public with an opportunity to trust that equipment is coming from their neighbor,” he said. “It’s coming from somebody local, it’s not coming from some mystical person out-of-state or out-of-county.”

He said working with a local vendor brings trust to the election process.

“Your neighbors are the ones that have sold us this equipment. Your neighbors are the ones partnering with us to guarantee the process is fair and just,” he said.

Ackerman attributed the savings to redistricting the number of precincts from 135 in 2019 to 82 in 2022.

“As we’ve accomplished each of these precinct redistricting, there would be money savings. This is the time to finally show the taxpayers solid numbers of exactly what the savings are. I’m very happy for this hard work and dedication” he said.

Ackerman said reducing the number of precincts had no effect on polling locations, with zero lines forming.