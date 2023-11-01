PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Election judges in Peoria County will get a pay raise next year.

According to the Peoria County Election Commission, the daily starting pay of election judges has risen from $165 to $200.

The election commission is now actively recruiting judges for the March 19, 2024, general primary elections. The duties of an election judge include setting up voting equipment, signing in and processing voters, and closing the polls.

“Participating in the election process as an election judge is a wonderful way to serve your community,” stated Elizabeth Gannon, who heads the commission. “We also understand that judges are expected to take on many tasks throughout the 14-hour election day, and we are glad to be able to offer this increase to them. We appreciate all they do to make sure our elections run smoothly.”

To qualify to be an election judge, you must:

Be a U.S. citizen

Be a registered voter

Meet the physical and mental requirements

Be able to speak, read and write the English language

Not be a candidate for any office in the election or an elected precinct committee person

Not be a sex offender

High school juniors and seniors with a GPA of 3.0 may also be eligible to serve.

More information on becoming an election judge in Peoria County is available here.