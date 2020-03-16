Election judges needed in Peoria County

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The threat of COVID-19 is causing polling place changes and, now, election judges are also needed in Peoria County for Tuesday’s primary elections.

“We’ve had a significant number of cancellations with judges. Between probably 35 and 40 percent of our judges have canceled and that’s understandable because a lot of our judges are older which puts them in a demographic that they’re much more concerned,” said Peoria County Election Commission Executive Director Thomas Bride.

In Peoria County, an election judge can make up to $165 a day.

The job is also open to college students and high school juniors and seniors.

Bride says they’ve been working to get new judges up to speed.

“Unfortunately, where we’re at now, I mean, the equipment going out and we’ve got people voting. We just don’t have the manpower to do much training,” said Bride.

People interested in working as an election judge can stop by the office at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The office is located at 4422 Brandywine Drive in Peoria.