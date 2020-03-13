Election officials taking precautions for COVID-19 concerns, encourage early voting

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — With the Illinois primaries on Tuesday, voters are voicing concerns about COVID-19.

Local officials say they’re taking precautions and encourage people to make sure their vote is counted.

“We’re actively, like I said, listening to the county, state, and federal health officials. We are adapting the election process to fit the recommendations as best we can and we will continue to be doing that throughout the weekend,” said Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman.

In Tazewell County, one voting precinct has been moved from a senior care facility.

Ackerman says polls are prepared to sanitize.

He says people can avoid large crowds by sending in their mail-in ballots and voting early.

“We are still having elections on Tuesday. We’ve taken the steps that have been recommended to us by county, state, and federal health officials and we are actively moving forward to let them have their voice heard, but also do it in a safe way,” said Ackerman.

People can vote early at the McKenzie building in Pekin on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. They can also vote early on Monday from 8 a.m to 7 p.m.