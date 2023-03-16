PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Election season is here, and there are plenty of campaign signs around. However, their placement can cause issues.

When signs are placed in the public right of way, they can distract drivers from focusing on the road. The public right of way is the area between the curb and the sidewalk.

Nick McMillion, Communications Specialist at Peoria Public Works, discussed how illegally placed signs can be a hazard to drivers.

“It’s always a good idea, especially out in medians or next to traffic signals, you’ll see signs pop up there as well, to keep them out of those areas because people are looking in different directions,” McMillion said.

The exact correlation between illegally placed signs and car accidents is unclear. McMillion said that his office receives complaints every year regarding annoyances with signs that are close to the road.

He also said that notices will be served before elections for people to take down illegally placed signs. Election day is April 4.