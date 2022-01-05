Elective procedures temporarily suspended at local UnityPoint Health locations

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With more positive COVID-19 inpatient admissions being reported in the area, UnityPoint Health – Central Illinois is opting to temporarily suspend elective surgeries.

The decision comes after Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Health and Hospital Association urged hospitals to take every possible measure to maintain and expand bed capacity Thursday.

As it stands, UnityPoint Health — Central Illinois reported being near capacity for inpatient and ICU beds.

Providers and leadership will continue to monitor this situation on a weekly basis and determine how much capacity is available for the following week’s procedures, according to a press release.

The surgical providers will contact all impacted patients directly.

The health system is following the recommendations of the Surgeon General, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Illinois Department of Public Health, and the American College of Surgeons.