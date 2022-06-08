EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Another Central Illinois city is warning of spiking electricity prices Wednesday after losing its electricity aggregation deal.

According to a press release from the City of East Peoria, spiking prices and supply shortages are the reason the city could not secure a contract for the aggregation program.

East Peoria had been in a municipal aggregation program since 2012. The program allowed cities to combine electricity usage with others in the same region.

Without the program, customers will be returned to Ameren Illinois supply for the June billing cycle.

The electricity rate through the end of May was 0.04385 cents per kilowatt-hour, but that rate is expected to almost triple for June to an average of 0.12 cents per Kilowatt-hour.

East Peoria officials said that the current pricing levels and supply shortages are not expected to last long term, and they expect to resume the aggregation program in May of next year.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact the East Peoria director of building and inspections, Robert Cole, at (309) 427-7641 or via email at robertcole@cityofeastpeoria.com