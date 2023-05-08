PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An electrical fire caused about $20,000 in damage to a Peoria home late Sunday night, the fire department said in a news release.

Firefighters were called to 4320 N. North St. just before 11 p.m. on a report of smoke coming from a building. When they arrived, they saw light smoke from the two-story structure.

They used thermal imaging cameras to determine the fire was in the exterior wall where the electrical meter was located. Siding was removed from the house’s exterior, exposing the fire and it was quickly put out.

A Peoria Fire Investigator was called to the scene to determine the cause and origin of the fire, which was determined to be electrical.

According to the homeowner, she smelled smoke and called 911 getting all three occupants out of the home safely before Peoria Fire Department arrived. Damage is estimated at $20,000.

No injuries to Firefighters or civilians were reported at the time of this report.