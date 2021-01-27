Electrical fire causes $8,000 in damage to Peoria apartment

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An electrical fire caused thousands of dollars in damage to a Peoria apartment and left the resident displaced.

On Wednesday, Jan. 27 at approximately 1:56 p.m. firefighters were called to the Landmark Apartments, near the intersection of North Shipman Street and West Martin Luther King Junior Drive.

Upon arrival no smoke was apparent, but firefighters were directed to the backside of the complex where light smoke could be seen.

Additional crews were able to find a scorched outlet and light smoke coming from a roof vent. Crews evacuated the neighboring apartments while the walls and ceiling were breached in the fire room.

Once the fire was extinguished, it was determined the apartment suffered moderate fire damage in the attic and smoke damage throughout.

The resident will be displaced but is receiving assistance from the Red Cross, according to a press release.