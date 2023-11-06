PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire in an East Bluff home late Sunday night causes $10,000 in damage, according to the Peoria Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the 1000 block of East Frye Street near where that road intersects with North Central Avenue. That’s also about a block west of the Glen Oak Community Learning Center.

When they arrived, they found a one-story house with heavy smoke coming from it. The fire was put out fairly quickly at the house which had no one home at the time.

The house, which had been vacant as it was ongoing renovations, appears to have had an electrical issue which caused the fire, according to a preliminary investigation by the Peoria Fire Department.

No one was injured.