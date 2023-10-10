PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A North Valley man was forced to find temporary housing Monday night after an electrical fire to his house caused $6,000 in damage, the Peoria Fire Department said.

Firefighters were called to the 1208 NE Glen Oak Ave., on a report of a working house fire. When they arrived, they saw smoke coming from the attic of the 1 1/2-story home. They found fire was in the floor and the exterior walls of the upper level.

The fire was put out quickly and confined to the attic. No one was inside at the time and no one was injured in the blaze.

An investigator with the fire department arrived and ruled the fire to be electrical. One resident was displaced until electrical repairs are made. The local chapter of the American Red Cross was contacted to provide temporary housing.