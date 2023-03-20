PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Portable electrical devices will now be allowed in the Tenth Judicial Circuit courts in Illinois Monday.

According to a press release, Chief Judge Katherine Gorman issued Administrative Order 2023-03 which modifies court practices to permit portable electrical devices, including smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches, into Tenth Judicial Circuit Court facilities.

The order will apply in courts in Peoria, Tazewell, Marshall, Putnam and Stark Counties. This order complies with the policy established by the Supreme Court of Illinois.

Some restrictions will remain on the use of electronic devices:

All devices brought into Court facilities must be put on “silent” mode.

Within common areas of court facilities, visitors will be able to use portable electronic devices if they are not causing a disruption to court facility operations or to others within court facilities.

The taking of photos, audio recordings, or video recordings, whether they are in the courtrooms or in common areas is strictly prohibited.

Individuals violating the Administrative Order may have their device confiscated and destroyed, be removed from court facilities, be found in Contempt of Court, or be subject to penalties as provided by law.

“Electronic devices such as cell phones and tablets have become essential tools today, and the Courts must adapt to the times. Many of these devices are used by self-represented litigants in their cases, and they have become more vital for presenting evidence,” said Chief Judge Katherine Gorman. “We greatly appreciate the cooperation of Sheriff Watkins and all elected and appointed officials in creating and implementing this Order. Of course, there will be some challenges along the way, but I am confident that our bailiffs, court security officers, and judges will be able to balance the need for these devices with the safety of everyone working and using the Courts.”

The full order can be read here: