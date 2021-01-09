Elegant Bridal Expo hosts swag bag giveaway in lieu of bridal show

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — Bridal show planners say weddings and wedding planning look very different for many during these uncertain times. In 2020, some brides had to change plans or postpone their weddings.

Despite the uncertainties, some bridal show planners think planning a wedding doesn’t have to be so challenging. On Saturday afternoon, planners organized an event where brides could get a new experience instead of the annual Elegant Bridal Expo in Peoria.

With limits on indoor events, expo organizers partnered with the Holiday Inn near the Shoppes at Grand Prairie to host a drive-thru pickup for bridal “swag bags.”

Shows are normally in January and August, but organizers said it was important to still make engaged brides feel special.

“With everything that’s been going on, they haven’t been able to go to a show, we usually have them in the summertime,” said Ashley Peecher, owner of Elegant Bridal Expo. “I had so many that came up to tell us thank you for doing this, for making us feel special. Just still being able to help them.”

Elegant Bridal Expo is celebrating its 10th year, and organizers hope to be able to host a bridal show later in 2021.