Eleven pets rescued from early morning house fire

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Multiple people escaped a house fire early Wednesday morning.

The fire took place at the 100 block of Anderson Ave. in East Peoria.

East Peoria Assistant Fire Chief Garry Grugan said seven people escaped the single-family home.

He said the call came in at 1 a.m. Once on scene, the East Peoria Fire Department was able to knock down the fire in about 10 minutes.

Crews stayed for another 2 hours before clearing the scene. North Tazewell County was also on scene.

Grugan said 11 pets, all dogs and cats, were rescued from the home.