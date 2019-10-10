Eligible Peorians to qualify for discounts on Ring devices

PEORIA, Ill. — As part of the City of Peoria’s agreement with Ring, up to 1,000 qualifying Peorians can get $100 off a home security device.

There will be a Subsidy Match Kick-Off Event Saturday, November 2 at Northwoods Mall from 9:00am-1:00pm. The event will be the first chance to apply for the subsidy program. Interested residents should bring a valid form of ID and a copy of a utility bill to verify residency.

Discounts will be first come, first serve, and only apply to credit card purchases. If all the available discounts aren’t redeemed at the November 2 event, the city will post the application on its website. You can find out which Ring products qualify for the discount here.

“Improving neighborhood safety through technology is one of our goals,” said Fourth District Council Member Jim Montelongo. “I want to eliminate home burglaries through security cameras on every doorstep in Peoria.”

The discount is funded by the City and Ring.